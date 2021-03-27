Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally: Here's a golden opportunity for 8th and 10th pass candidates - details here

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Most youths in the country dream to join the Indian Army. If you also want to be part of the Indian Army, there is a huge opportunity for you. Indian Army is organising a recruitment rally (Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally) across India. Every year, the Indian Army organises recruitment rally across India for recruitment to the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk and Soldier Tradesman and Soldier Technical in various departments (Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally) for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally ARO Alwar Rajasthan

Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates from Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts of Rajasthan. Candidates can hold the rally from 20 February 2021 to 06 April 2021.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally Muzaffarnagar

Army Recruitment 2021 Rally will be held at Chaudhary Charan Singh Stadium from 12 May 2021 to 31 May 2021 at Chaudhary Charan Singh Stadium for eligible candidates from Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Rampur, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can register online from 13March 2021 to 26 April 2021. The admit cards for rally will be sent through registered e-mail on April 27, 2021.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally Bangalore

Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible male candidates from Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Gramin, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Bellary, Chamarajnagar, Ramnagar, Kodagu, Kolar, Chikballapura, Hassan and Chitradurga districts. Tradesman 10th Pass, Soldier Tradesman 8th Pass, Soldier Clerk/ Soldier Clerk Store Keeper Technical & Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant/ A rally will be held at Visvesvaraya Stadium, Kolar, Karnataka between 07 May 2021 to 12 May 2021. Online registration is mandatory and can be applied from 13 March 2021 to 26 April 2021. Admit cards for the rally will be sent to the registered candidates 10 days before the rally date.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally Rohtak (Haryana)

Army Recruitment Rally will be held at Rajiv Gandhi Khel Complex, Rohtak (Haryana) from 03 May 2021 to 20 May 2021 for eligible male candidates from Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Panipat districts. Online registration is mandatory and can be applied from 04 March 2021 to 17 April 2021. The admit cards for rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 18 April 2021.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Rally Shillong

The Army Recruitment Rally for eligible candidates from Meghalaya will be held from 07 April 2021 to 16 April 2021 at Happy Valley Shillong. Online registration is mandatory and can be applied from 27 February 2021 to 28 March 2021. The admit cards for rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 29 March to 01 March 2021.