North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for Apprentice posts - Check eligibility, steps to apply

The application process for several posts of Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Wireman, Stenographer, Health Sanitary Inspector, among others has begun.

If you are looking for a job opening, we have just the opportunity for you! The North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 has issued a notification on its official website. Candidates who are eligible and interested can start applying for 1164 posts of Apprentice. The notification was posted on the official website - rrcprjapprentices.in.

The application process for several posts of Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Wireman, Stenographer, Health Sanitary Inspector, among others has already started. The last date to apply for these posts is December 1, 2021.

Candidates, before applying for the posts, should go through the detailed notification on the website.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 - Important Dates

Application process start date - November 2, 2021

Last date to apply - December 1, 2021.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 - Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - rrcprjapprentices.in.

Step 2: If you are not already registered, then register first and then fill out the application form.

Step 3: Register with your Name, Date of Birth, Phone Number, Registration Number of the Apprentice, and Name of the ITI trade.

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Pay an application fee of Rs 100 (no-refundable). SC, ST, Women, PWD Applicants do not have to pay any application fee.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the Application Form for future use.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 - Eligibility

Candidates should be class 10th pass or any other equivalent examination with at least 50% marks. Candidates should have ITI or National Certificate for the trade they are applying for. The certificate should be affiliated with NCVT or SCVT. Candidates should have been born between December 1, 1997, to November 11, 2006.

Notably, the selection process will be done based on a merit list. The merit list would consist of the average of the marks secured on the class 10th examination and the marks secured by the candidates in the ITI exam.