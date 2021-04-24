Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Know last date to apply, eligibility and check direct link

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: The Southern Railways (SR) has released a notification for the recruitment of Para Medical Staff for its Railway Hospital, GOC on a contractual basis for their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai. There are a total of 191 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online on or before April 30, 2021 on sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

As many as 191 vacancies are available for the post of Superintendents, Physiotherapist, ECG Technician, Haemodialysis Technician, Hospital Assistant/ House Keeping Assistants, Lab Assistant & Radiographer.

Eligibility Criteria:

Nursing Superintendents: Candidates must be certified as a Registered Nurse & Midwife and must have passed a 3-year course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or BSc(Nursing).

Physiotherapist: Candidates need to have Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized university and two years’ practical experience in Physiotherapy from the Government/ Private Hospital with at least one hundred beds.

ECG Technician: Eligible candidates need to have 10+2/ Graduation in Science having certificate / Diploma / Degree in ECG Laboratory Technology / Cardiology / Cardiology Technician / Cardiology Techniques of a reputed institution.

Haemodialysis Technician: For the candidates, it is a must to have BSc plus (a) Diploma in Haemodialysis (OR) (b) Two years satisfactory in-house Training/Experience in Haemodialysis work in a reputed institution (Document proof to be uploaded).

Total posts available: 191 posts

Nursing Superintendents: 83

Physiotherapist: 1

ECG Technician: 4

Haemodialysis Technician: 3

Hospital Assistant: 48

House Keeping Assistants: 40

Lab Assistant: 9

Radiographer: 3

Selection process

The eligible candidates will be selected after a teleconference Interview for Paramedical Staff. The date and time of the teleconference interview will be communicated through the registered mobile number.