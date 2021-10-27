India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced; know salary, age limit, eligibility

Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021: The last date to deposit the application fee at any computerized post office is November 27.

India Post has opened up an application for the recruitment of postal assistant, sorting assistant, postman, and multi-tasking staff (MTS) in Rajasthan postal circle, Jaipur. The recruitment will be done under the sports quota for exemplary sportspersons on its official website – indiapost.gov.in.

The application process for the same has already started and the last date to submit the application is set at December 6. However, the last date to deposit the application fee at any computerized post office is November 27.

Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

The Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021 is being held to fill 22 vacancies out of which 9 vacancies are for the post of postal assistant, 8 vacancies are for the post of a postman, 5 vacancies are for the post of MTS.

Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age limit for postal assistant, sorting assistant, the postman - 18 to 27.

The age limit for the post of MTS - 18 to 27.

Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

Postman - Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

Multi-Tasking Staff- Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900

Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualifications

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 12th class or 10+2 from a recognised university and 10+2

Postman - 12th pass + knowledge of the local language

Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th pass + knowledge of the local language.

Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to remember

Application starting date and fee submission - October 25, 2021

Last date of application - December 6, 2021

Last Date for Deposit of Application Fee - 27 November 2021

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply and send the application by attaching their recent passport size photo to "The Assistant Director (Rectt.), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Sardar Patel Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur – 302007" on or before December 6, 2021.