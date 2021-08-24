India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Over 4000 vacancies announced - Check eligibility, important dates and other details

In a good news for government job seekers, India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks for Uttar Pradesh circle. India Post has released notification for over 4000 vacancies.

The openings are for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

The online application process started on August 23 (Monday) and will continue till September 22, 2021.

Interested candidates can apply on indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline before the deadline.

UP GDS Recruitment – Age Limit

As per the notification, the minimum and maximum of age of the candidates for GDS posts should be between 18 and 40 years respectively as on August 23, 2021.

UP GDS Recruitment – Eligibility:

The candidate must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English.

UP GDS Recruitment – How to apply:

Those who want to apply online will have to register themselves in the portal through indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline. Only one Registration is allowed for one candidate.