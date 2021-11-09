FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced - Check complete list, direct link, steps to apply

If you are looking for a job opportunity, we have an important piece of information for you! The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), a sanctioned government body has released a recruitment notification on their official website.

The recruitment notification is for 300 vacancies for the post of Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager, among others.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the application by logging in to the official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in. The last date to submit the form for some posts is set at November 7 while for others is November 30.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Complete list of available posts and vacancies

Director (Technical) - 2 Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) - 3 Senior Manager - 1 Senior Manager (IT) - 1 Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) - 7 Manager - 2 Manager (IT) - 1 Assistant Director (Tech) - 11 Assistant Director (OL) - 1 Deputy Manager - 4 Deputy Manager (IT) - 2 Administrative Officer - 10 Senior Private Secretary - 6 Personal Secretary - 15 Assistant Manager (IT) - 1 Assistant - 2 Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 2 Food Analyst - 4 Technical Officer - 125 Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) - 37 Assistant Manager (IT) - 4 Assistant Manager - 4 Assistant - 33 Hindi Translator - 1 Personal Assistant - 19 IT Assistant - 3 Junior Assistant (Grade-1) - 3

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Step-by-step process to apply

Eligible candidates can check the official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in. Candidates should forward hard copies of the online application to FSSAI.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply