FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced - Check direct link, details of vacancy, steps to apply

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), a sanctioned government body, has released a recruitment notification on its official website - fssai.gov.in.

The recruitment notification is for more than 65 vacancies for the post of Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager, and Administrative Officer.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the application by logging in to the official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Details of the vacancy

Director (Technical) - 2 Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) - 3 Senior Manager - 1 Manager - 2 Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) - 7 Assistant Director (Tech) - 11 Manager (IT) - 1 Deputy Manager - 4 Assistant Director (OL) - 1 Deputy Manager (IT) - 2 Senior Private Secretary - 6 Administrative Officer - 10 Personal Secretary - 15 Assistant Manager (IT) - 1 Assistant - 2 Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 2

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Step-by-step process to apply

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the above-mentioned post through FSSAI's official website - fssai.gov.in. The only method through which candidates can apply is online. It is important to note that hard copies of the online application also need to be forwarded to FSSAI.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: What is the last date to apply?

The last date to apply for the same is November 30, 2021.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

If you are looking for more information regarding the experience, qualifications, among other things then it is all available under the 'Jobs at FSSAI (Careers)' section on - www.fssai.gov.in.