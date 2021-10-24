DRDO Recruitment 2021: Applications open for Apprentice posts - Check details here

The Defence Scientific Information and Documentation Centre (DESIDOC), DRDO is inviting applications to fill over 21 vacancies for Apprentice posts in the centre. DESIDOC has issued a notification for the same.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DRDO, through drdo.gov.in and the last date to apply for the post is 21 days from the date of advertisement for the vacancy. The applications for the post can be submitted online by the candidates.

Here are the vacancy details for DRDO Recruitment 2021

Library and Information Science: 12 Posts

Computer Science: 9 Posts

Those who wish to apply for the post can check the educational qualification requirements and age limit through the notification here. Selection process

Candidates will be selected on basis of an interview, for which they will be shortlisted on a merit basis, including percentage, marks of essential qualification. A board, set up by the director of DESIDOC, will go through the applications, and shortlist the candidates as per selection criteria.

Candidates selected for the posts will be informed through an offer letter.

This should be noted that individuals, who have already undergone apprenticeship training in any institute/organisation, are not eligible to apply for the post. Candidates who have passed out in 2019 or later can apply.