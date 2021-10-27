Sarkari naukri government job alert: FSSAI hiring for over 300 posts, check direct link here

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official website of FSSAI fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: If you are looking for a government job then this news is for you. The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up over 300 vacant posts. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official website of FSSAI fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI is recruiting candidates for the posts of Director (Technical), Joint Director, Deputy Director, Senior Manager, assistants, others. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of FSSAI and fill out the application form.

Interested candidates must note that the last date to apply for some job vacancies is on November 7, 2021, while some have a deadline of November 12.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Total number of posts

Director (Technical) -- 02

Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) -- 03

Senior Manager -- 01

Senior Manager (IT) -- 01

Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) -- 07

Manager -- 02

Manager (IT) -- 01

Assistant Director (Tech) -- 11

Assistant Director (OL) -- 01

Deputy Manager -- 04

Deputy Manager (IT) -- 02

Administrative Officer -- 10

Senior Private Secretary -- 06

Personal Secretary -- 15

Assistant Manager (IT) -- 01

Assistant -- 02

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) -- 02

Food Analyst -- 04

Technical Officer -- 125

Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) -- 37

Assistant Manager (IT) -- 04

Assistant Manager -- 04

Assistant -- 33

Hindi Translator -- 01

Personal Assistant -- 19

IT Assistant -- 03

Junior Assistant (Grade-1) -- 03

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Steps and direct link to apply

Candidates can visit the official website of FSSAI here to apply for the posts. Candidates also are needed to forward hard copies of the online application to FSSAI.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of a written test or personal interview, depending on the post. Candidates must note that the written examination will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

In case the candidate is applying for multiple posts in FSSAI, they would be required to indicate their priority for joining the posts in case if they get selected for more than one post.