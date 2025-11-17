FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India signs 'historic' LPG deal with US for 10% annual imports, announces Hardeep Singh Puri

Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Cold Strike

BIG move by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group: 2,500 RInfra and RPower employees to receive...

Bihar CM Oath-Taking Ceremony: When will Nitish Kumar take oath as CM? Swearing-in ceremony likely on THIS date

Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina? Under which clauses of treaty it can reject Bangladesh's request?

Saudi Arabia Bus Tanker Crash: PM Modi condoles death of 42 Indian pilgrims, says Embassy providing all possible assistance

Where is Lalu Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti amid Rohini Acharya family feud?

Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death

Sarkari Naukri ALERT! RRB JE vacancy 2025 increased to 2,588, know latest branch-wise and zone-wise posts

Ajaz Khan in MAJOR TROUBLE, FIR filed against former Bigg Boss contestant for sharing 'objectionable'...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India signs 'historic' LPG deal with US for 10% annual imports, announces Hardeep Singh Puri

India signs historic LPG deal with US for 10% annual imports: Hardeep Singh Puri

Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration

Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly

Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Cold Strike

Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Co

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration

Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly

Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter? Here's why she left home after sister Rohini Acharya's exit amid family feud

Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter?

Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance of early detection

Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Sarkari Naukri ALERT! RRB JE vacancy 2025 increased to 2,588, know latest branch-wise and zone-wise posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have announced an important update for engineering aspirants by increasing the total vacancies for RRB JE 2025.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 01:13 PM IST

Sarkari Naukri ALERT! RRB JE vacancy 2025 increased to 2,588, know latest branch-wise and zone-wise posts
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released an important update about the RRB JE Vacancy 2025. They have increased the total number of job posts from the earlier 2,569 to 2,588, giving more opportunities to candidates who want engineering jobs in the railways.

The last date to apply online is 10 December 2025. Candidates should check the latest department-wise and branch-wise vacancy list so they can plan their preparation well and choose the right post.

According to the new notification issued on 14 November 2025, the total number of posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant has increased to 2,588 across different railway departments. This rise shows the growing demand for engineers in Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, and Mechanical fields within Indian Railways.

The official RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF includes details about the updated vacancies, eligibility, how to apply, exam pattern, and other important dates. Candidates should download and read the PDF carefully to understand all the changes and prepare properly for the recruitment.

RRB has also released the detailed branch-wise breakup of the 2,588 vacancies. As expected, engineering branches like Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, and Mechanical have received the most posts. This clearly shows the increasing need for skilled technical professionals in various railway departments.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India signs 'historic' LPG deal with US for 10% annual imports, announces Hardeep Singh Puri
India signs historic LPG deal with US for 10% annual imports: Hardeep Singh Puri
Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Cold Strike
Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Co
BIG move by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group: 2,500 RInfra and RPower employees to receive...
BIG move by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group: 2,500 RInfra, RPower employees to get
Bihar CM Oath-Taking Ceremony: When will Nitish Kumar take oath as CM? Swearing-in ceremony likely on THIS date
When will Nitish Kumar take oath as CM? Swearing-in ceremony likely on THIS date
Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina? Under which clauses of treaty it can reject Bangladesh's request?
Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina? How can it can reject Bangladesh' request?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly
Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter? Here's why she left home after sister Rohini Acharya's exit amid family feud
Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter?
Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance of early detection
Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE