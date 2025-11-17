Sarkari Naukri ALERT! RRB JE vacancy 2025 increased to 2,588, know latest branch-wise and zone-wise posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have announced an important update for engineering aspirants by increasing the total vacancies for RRB JE 2025.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released an important update about the RRB JE Vacancy 2025. They have increased the total number of job posts from the earlier 2,569 to 2,588, giving more opportunities to candidates who want engineering jobs in the railways.

The last date to apply online is 10 December 2025. Candidates should check the latest department-wise and branch-wise vacancy list so they can plan their preparation well and choose the right post.

According to the new notification issued on 14 November 2025, the total number of posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant has increased to 2,588 across different railway departments. This rise shows the growing demand for engineers in Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, and Mechanical fields within Indian Railways.

The official RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF includes details about the updated vacancies, eligibility, how to apply, exam pattern, and other important dates. Candidates should download and read the PDF carefully to understand all the changes and prepare properly for the recruitment.

RRB has also released the detailed branch-wise breakup of the 2,588 vacancies. As expected, engineering branches like Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, and Mechanical have received the most posts. This clearly shows the increasing need for skilled technical professionals in various railway departments.