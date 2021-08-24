Income Tax department jobs: Vacancies for various posts, salary up to Rs 81100 - check details

Principal Chief Income Tax, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Income Tax Inspector, Stenographer and Tax Assistant under Sports Quota. The notification regarding the same has been released on its official website, incometaxindia.gov.in. Eligible candidates who are interested can fill the recruitment form through offline mode on or before 30 September.

This process will fill 4 posts of Multi-Tasking Staff,

1 post of Stenographer,

7 posts of Tax Assistant and

3 posts of Income Tax Inspector

Notably, the candidates who will be selected for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff will earn a salary of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 per month. However, selected candidates selected for the post of Income Tax Inspector, will be given Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 per month. For Tax Assistant and Stenographer post, selected candidates will be earning a salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month.

Talking about the eligibility criteria for the recruitment, the candidate should be 10th pass for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff and should have completed 12th for Stenographer post. However, the candidate must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university for the post of Income Tax Inspector. Also, the age of the candidate should be between 18-25 years for Multi-Tasking Staff. For the post of Tax Assistant and Stenographer, the age should be between 18-27 years. Whereas, the candidate must be between 18-30 years for the post of Income Tax Inspector. Candidates are advised to check official notification for further details.

The players representing the state or country on a national or international level in any sport can apply for these posts under the sports quota. Under this quota, the candidates will have to send their application to the Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 1st Floor, Aayakar Bhawan, Revenue Vihar, Bhubaneswar-751007 on or before 30 September 2021.