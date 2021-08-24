UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 151 vacancies - Check eligibility, date and other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for over 151 vacancies for the post of deputy director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour, and Employment. The applications started on August 13, 2021, and the last date to apply for the post is September 2 till 11.59 pm.

Those who are interested can apply for the post through UPSC's official website, upsconline.nic.in.

Out of 151 vacancies, 23 vacancies are for SC candidates, 9 for ST candidates, 38 for OBC, while 15 for EWS and 4 for PwBD candidates.

Eligibility:

Interested candidates should have an undergraduate degree from any recognised university, three years of experience in Administration/Accounts/Marketing/Public Relations/Insurance/Revenue or Tax related matters in government or public sector, undertaking or autonomous body are eligible to apply for the post.

Selection process:

The candidates, who have applied for the post, will be short-listed on an ORA basis and will appear for a Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) for the hiring process. They will be then called for the interview.

At the time of the interview, candidates should bring a printout of their online application with other necessary documents.

The application fee for candidates of the UR category is Rs 25 while for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates, there are no charges for application.