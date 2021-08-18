Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Big openings with salary up to Rs 92,000 - Check eligibility and other details

Those looking for a job in the Indian Railways, here's a great opportunity as the Railways is inviting applications to fill up 21 vacancies. The Indian Railways is recruiting people for filling various posts of Group C through the sports quota.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Western Railway’s RRC: rrc-wr.com. The registration process started on August 4 and the last date to submit the application is September 3.

All posts, filling up through the RRC Western Railway Recruitment, are unreserved for both male and female candidates.

Eligibility

Interested candidates must have passed the class 12th examination or its equivalent examination, and a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The age limit for the post is 18-25 years.

For group C job in Western Railway under level 4/5, candidates must have represented the country in Olympic Games (Senior Category)OR, at least have bagged third position in the World Cup (Junior/ Youth/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Youth Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey).

For group C in Western Railway under level 2/3, candidates must have represented India in the World Cup (Junior/ Youth/Senior Category)/ World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/Youth Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey ). Or, they should at least have claimed the third position in the Commonwealth Championship (Junior/Senior Category / Asian Championship/Asia Cup (Junior/Senior Category)/South Asian Federation Games (Senior Category )/ USIC (World Railways) Championship (Senior Category ) /World University Gamessarkar. Or, he/she should have bagged at least third position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships.

Salary

Level 2: Rs 19,900-63,200

Level 3: Rs 21,700-69,100

Level 4: Rs 25,500-81,100

Level 5: Rs 29,200-92,300

To apply, click on this link: rrc-wr.com/Sports/Login/index

Recruitment process

The RRC, in a notification, said that candidates will be selected on the basis of trials, assessments of sports achievements and educational qualifications.