India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today - Check salary, eligibility and other details for 2,357 posts

India Post is accepting applications for 2,357 posts in the West Bengal circle of the Department, and those who are interested can apply for the West Bengal GDS Recruitment through their official website - indiapost.gov.in.

However, interested candidates should note that the last date to apply for the posts is today, i.e., August 22, 2021.

The India Post, through the Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 drive, is hiring for 2,357 posts. The positions will be filled for Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Eligibility

The age limit for India Post Recruitment 2021 is 18 and 40 years as of July 20, 2021.

Interested candidates should have done class 10th with passing marks in Mathematics, local language, and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) from a recognised board.

Candidates should also have the knowledge of the local language, which they should have studied at least up to 10th standard, as compulsory or elective subjects.

More details:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs 14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs 12,000/-

Interested candidates can also apply online at appost.in. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification: appost.in/gdsonline/