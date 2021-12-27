Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts at saraswatbank.com – Check salary, eligibility

Saraswat Bank is inviting applications for 300 Junior Officers in Marketing and Operation in Grade B (Clerical Cadre).

Saraswat Bank is inviting applications for 300 Junior Officers in Marketing and Operation in Grade B (Clerical Cadre). The last date to apply is December 31, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, saraswatbank.com.

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Junior Officer (Marketing & Operations)

No. of Vacancy: 300

Pay Scale: 21,620/- (Per Month)

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and should have one year of Experience.

Age Limit: 30 years

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Pay the Application fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets

For All Candidates: 750/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Saraswat Bank’s website saraswatbank.com from December 22, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Notification 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 22, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 31, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: December 31, 2021

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test and Interview.

