Education

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 posts at saraswatbank.com – Check salary, eligibility

Saraswat Bank is inviting applications for 300 Junior Officers in Marketing and Operation in Grade B (Clerical Cadre).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2021, 11:31 AM IST

Saraswat Bank is inviting applications for 300 Junior Officers in Marketing and Operation in Grade B (Clerical Cadre). The last date to apply is December 31, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, saraswatbank.com.

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Junior Officer (Marketing & Operations)   

No. of Vacancy: 300       

Pay Scale: 21,620/- (Per Month)

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and should have one year of Experience.           

Age Limit: 30 years

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Pay the Application fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets

For All Candidates: 750/-              

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Saraswat Bank’s website saraswatbank.com from December 22, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Notification 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 22, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 31, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: December 31, 2021

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test and Interview.

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Recruitment 2021: saraswatbank.com 

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her business, Ratan Tata connection, her husband was...

NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Who is Tariq Mansoor? Aligarh Muslim University ex-vice chancellor named BJP vice-president

Bloodstained car, abandoned groceries: Curious case of missing Army soldier in Kashmir’s Kulgam

