SAM Odisha 12 Second merit list OUT at samsodisha.gov.in: See how to download here

SAM Odisha 12 Second merit list released at samsodisha.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

SAMS Odisha 12 Second merit list | Photo: PTI

The Department of Higher Education, DHE Odisha has declared the SAMS Odisha 12 Second Merit List on samsodisha.gov.in today, September 7 at the official website-- samsodisha.gov.in. The admission process will begin from tomorrow onwards, September 8. 

SAMS Odisha 12 Second Merit List: How to download

  • Visit the website – samsodisha.gov.in
  • After that click on Higher Secondary School +2
  • Then click on the second selection merit list
  • Enter the details asked to
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download and keep a copy. 

The candidates who get selected in the SAMS Odisha 12 merit list can start the admission process on September 8. The last date to complete the entire process such as payment fee, document verification etc., is on September 10.

