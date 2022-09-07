SAM Odisha 12 Second merit list OUT at samsodisha.gov.in: See how to download here

SAMS Odisha 12 Second merit list | Photo: PTI

The Department of Higher Education, DHE Odisha has declared the SAMS Odisha 12 Second Merit List on samsodisha.gov.in today, September 7 at the official website-- samsodisha.gov.in. The admission process will begin from tomorrow onwards, September 8.

SAMS Odisha 12 Second Merit List: How to download

Visit the website – samsodisha.gov.in

After that click on Higher Secondary School +2

Then click on the second selection merit list

Enter the details asked to

The result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy.

The candidates who get selected in the SAMS Odisha 12 merit list can start the admission process on September 8. The last date to complete the entire process such as payment fee, document verification etc., is on September 10.

