SAMS Odisha 12th first merit list out at samsodisha.gov.in: How to check here

SAMS Odisha 12th merit list out | Photo: PTI

The Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha 12th first merit list has been released on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates will have to enter their login details such as application number, password etc to check the first merit list.

The admission process for SAMS Odisha 12 will start on August 19 and the process will end on August 25.

SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List: How to check

First, you need to visit the website – samsodisha.gov.in

Click on the link that reads SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List

Enter the details required to

The first merit list will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy for your reference.

Candidates must note that the admission process will start on August 19, and you will be required to carry your photo ID, passing certificate, leaving certificate, Class 10 mark sheet etc., for the admission process.

Read: Manabadi TS LAWCET 2022 Result DECLARED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: See how, where to check