HomeEducation

Education

SAMS Odisha 2019: Plus 2 admissions first merit list released, check at @samodisha.gov.in

The second merit list will be published on July 12.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 10:15 PM IST

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) released the first merit list for admissions to higher secondary schools (Plus 2 level) in Odisha on July 1. The interested candidates can view the merit list on the official website — samodisha.gov.in.

This year 1,73,504 students registered for the SAMS+2 admissions and 1,62,844 people paid the fees for the examination.

Follow these steps to check the result online:

Step1: Visit the official website — samsodisha.gov.in

Step2: Click on the link that says +2 admission first merit list

Step3: The candidate should look for their name and roll no on the list.

Step4: Students can download the list for future reference.

Out of the total students who registered online, 1,73,981 attempted the examination. The admission of students selected in the first merit list will be conducted from July 3 to July 6, 2019.

The second merit list will be published on July 12.

The first merit list will decide the future of the candidates who want to secure their admission in the various +2 schools in Odisha.

