Trending#

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. Education


Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Exam results announced, check at samastha.in

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board had conducted the examination on April 3 and 4.


Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Exam

File photo

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 29, 2021, 02:39 PM IST

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the results of the examination of classes 7, 10, and 12 on its website. The board had conducted the examination on April 3 and 4.

Students can follow these simple steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://samastha.in/index.php

Step 2: On the homepage, find the section ‘Exam Results’ and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Now click on the link ‘ENGLISH MEDIUM PUBLIC EXAMINATION - 2021 JANUARY - MARCH’

Step 4: When the new page loads, select your class and enter the registration number

Step 5: The Samastha Kerala public exam result will be displayed. Download it

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the results