'Samagra Shiksha Scheme 2.0' to continue till 2026, read details of the scheme

In a positive move, the Centre on Wednesday approved the continuation of the 'Samagra Shiksha Scheme' for school education for the next five years till March 31, 2026. The Samagra Shiksha scheme is an integrated scheme with a focus on 'quality and inclusive' education. This also means that now there will be a push to connect all rural schools with the internet.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs gave its approval to the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) 2.0 for school education. For this scheme, a financial outlay of Rs 2,94,283.04 crores has been made to implement the scheme from the period April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026. The Centre's share of Rs 1,85,398.32 crore also goes into the scheme.

Union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, said that SSA 2.0 has been given a new dimension by aligning it with the Sustainable Development Goal for Education (SDG-4) and with the recommendations of NE. The basic motive behind this is to ensure that all children have access to quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment.

Details of the scheme

Under this scheme, the incentive to children with disabilities will be increased to Rs 5,000.

There will be an extension of the Rs 6,000 transport incentive per annum per student to secondary level for those in difficult areas.

A national strategy is also in the making for dropouts, especially from the SC/ ST communities, and on students' safety.

The scheme is likely to benefit 1.16 million schools, over 156 million students, and 5.7 million teachers of government and aided schools from pre-primary to senior secondary level.

The expansion of vocational education will be done in convergence with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and other Ministries providing funding for Skills.

The government is making a strategy for child safety in government schools like installing CCTV cameras in private schools.

The scheme includes smart classrooms and virtual labs in all rural schools, and blackboards to be replaced by digital boards.