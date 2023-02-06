Salary of IAS officers: Know about salary and perks of IAS officers

File photo of IAS officer Tina Dabi

There is no denying the fact that UPSC exam is the toughest exam in India and only the best brains in India manage to clear UPSC exam and then go on to become IAS, IFS and IPS.

Each year, lakhs of students from across the country appear in the UPSC exams but only few among them achieve success. Once, the aspirant clear the UPSC exam and becomes an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, the IAS officer serves a probationary period as a sub-divisional magistrate. After the completion of probation, the IAS officer is given an executive administrative role in a district as a district magistrate and collector which lasts several years. The IAS officer may also be promoted as a divisional commissioner, which the head of a whole state administrative division.

IAS Officer Salary

The IAS officers are paid excellent salary. According to the 7th Pay Commission, the basic salary of any IAS officer is Rs 56100. Apart from salary, IAS officers also get other allowances, including Travel Allowance and Dearness Allowance. According to some media reports, the total salary of an IAS officer is more than Rs 1 lakh per month. At the same time, if an IAS officer reaches the rank of cabinet secretary, then his salary reaches Rs 2, 50,000 per month.

Perks of IAS officer

- IAS officers are allotted government bungalows or residential units as per their ranks, pay scale and seniority.

- The IAS officers are also assigned vehicles on the basis of rank and posting.

- IAS officers get free or highly subsidised electricity, water, gas and phone connections.

- IAS officers enjoy lifetime pension and retirement benefits.