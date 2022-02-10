Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT, PGT posts at sainikschoolchandrapur.com – Details here

Sainik School Chandrapur branch is inviting applications for TGT, PGT, Assistant Professor and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website-- sainikschoolchandrapur.com. The last date to apply is February 28, 2022.

Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Sainik School Chandrapur is recruiting for various posts including:

TGT Hindi: 1 Post

PGT English: 1 Post

PGT Biology: 1 Post

PGT Computer Science: 1 Post

PGT Physics: 1 Post

PGT Chemistry: 1 Post

PGT Mathematics: 1 Post

Lab Assistant Physics: 1 Post

Lab Assistant Chemistry: 1 Post

Lab Assistant Biology: 1

Selection Process: The selection process will consist of three steps i.e. Written Examination, Class Demonstration and Interview. A candidate will be required to score minimum 33% make to qualify for the next step of the selection process. However, the minimum required marks may be increased by the Board officers to limit the number of candidates for the next step of the selection process.

Application Fee: Application fee (non-refundable) of Rs 500/- for (Gen/OBC) and Rs 250 for (SC/ST) to be paid through online Payment through school website sainikschoolchandrapur.com.

Last Date for submission of Application: February 22, 2022.

Date of Examination: The date of the 1st Phase Examination will be published on the school website at least 15 days prior to the examination. TA/DA to candidates is not admissible. Call letters shall be dispatched on the registered/ Validated E-Mail of candidates.

How to Apply: Desirous candidates shall apply through the Online Registration Portal available on the School website sainikschoolchandrapur.com.

The following documents are to be uploaded along with the form.

(a) Aadhar Card.

(b) Caste Certificate

(c) Photo with date on it.

(d) Signature of the candidate.

(e) NOC for Government Employee/Public Sector.

(f) Relevant Academic Certificates.

Notification: sainikschoolchandrapur.com/Recruitment