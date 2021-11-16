Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT, PEM posts on ssschittorgarh.com- Check eligibility, salary here

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: The Sainik School in Chittorgarh has invited candidates to apply for multiple open positions in the school. Candidates can apply for around 20 teaching and non-teaching positions in the school, as per the official notification.

As mentioned in the notification, candidates who are interested and eligible for the vacancies can apply for the same by filling out the application forms through the official website of Sainik School Chittorgarh, ssschittorgarh.com, along with required documents.

There are a total of 20 open vacancies in Sainik School Chittorgarh, for which candidates can apply. The positions range from TGT in Social Science and Mathematics, and general employees. The last date to apply online for the posts is December 3, 2021.

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

TGT (Social Science): 1 post

TGT (Mathematics): 1 post

General Employees (Regular): 3 posts

General Employees (Contractual): 14 posts

PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron: 1 post

Total vacancies- 20 posts

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The detailed educational qualifications for each post are mentioned in the notification released by the Sainik School Chittorgarh on its official website, ssschittorgarh.com.

Click here to read the official notification of Sainik School Recruitment 2021

Age limit

TGT (Social Science)- 21 to 35 years

TGT (Mathematics)- 21 to 35 years

General Employees (Regular)- 18 to 50 years

General Employees (Contractual)- 18 to 50 years

PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron- 21 to 35 years

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Salary details

TGT (Social Science)- Rs 44,900

TGT (Mathematics)- Rs 44,900

General Employees (Regular)- Rs 18,000

General Employees (Contractual)- Rs 12,000

PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron- Rs 15,000

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can download the application form for the posts through the official website of Sainik School Chittorgarh, ssschittorgarh.com. They will then be required to fill out the form along with the required documents and send it to The Principal, Sainik School Chittorgarh, Bhilwara Road, Rajasthan 312021.