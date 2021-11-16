Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT, PEM posts on ssschittorgarh.com- Check eligibility, salary here

Sainik School is conducting a recruitment drive for multiple positions such as TGT and PEM in the Chittorgarh location.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2021, 06:13 PM IST

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT, PEM posts on ssschittorgarh.com- Check eligibility, salary here
Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT, PEM posts on ssschittorgarh.com- Check eligibility, salary here

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: The Sainik School in Chittorgarh has invited candidates to apply for multiple open positions in the school. Candidates can apply for around 20 teaching and non-teaching positions in the school, as per the official notification.

As mentioned in the notification, candidates who are interested and eligible for the vacancies can apply for the same by filling out the application forms through the official website of Sainik School Chittorgarh, ssschittorgarh.com, along with required documents.

There are a total of 20 open vacancies in Sainik School Chittorgarh, for which candidates can apply. The positions range from TGT in Social Science and Mathematics, and general employees. The last date to apply online for the posts is December 3, 2021.

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • TGT (Social Science): 1 post
  • TGT (Mathematics): 1 post
  • General Employees (Regular): 3 posts
  • General Employees (Contractual): 14 posts
  • PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron: 1 post
  • Total vacancies- 20 posts

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The detailed educational qualifications for each post are mentioned in the notification released by the Sainik School Chittorgarh on its official website, ssschittorgarh.com.

Click here to read the official notification of Sainik School Recruitment 2021

Age limit

  • TGT (Social Science)- 21 to 35 years
  • TGT (Mathematics)- 21 to 35 years
  • General Employees (Regular)- 18 to 50 years
  • General Employees (Contractual)- 18 to 50 years
  • PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron- 21 to 35 years

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Salary details

  • TGT (Social Science)- Rs 44,900
  • TGT (Mathematics)- Rs 44,900
  • General Employees (Regular)- Rs 18,000
  • General Employees (Contractual)- Rs 12,000
  • PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron- Rs 15,000

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can download the application form for the posts through the official website of Sainik School Chittorgarh, ssschittorgarh.com. They will then be required to fill out the form along with the required documents and send it to The Principal, Sainik School Chittorgarh, Bhilwara Road, Rajasthan 312021.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 635 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.