Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for TGT, School Counselor, LDC and other posts, salary offered Rs 35000

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications for 12 TGT, School Counselor, LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Goalpara at sainikschoolgoalpara.org. The last date to submit the application form is till February 28, 2023.

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

TGT (Computer Science): 1 post

School Counselor: 1 post

Nursing Sister: 1 post

Band Master: 1 post

LDC: 2 posts

Ward Boy: 2 posts

Lab Assistant: 2 posts

PEM/PTI cum Matron: 1 post

Horse Riding Instructor: 1 post

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: notification

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Salary:

TGT (Computer Science): Consolidated pay Rs. 30000/- per month

School Counselor: Consolidated pay Rs. 35000/- per month

Nursing Sister: Consolidated pay Rs. 20000/- per month

Band Master: Consolidated pay Rs. 25000/- per month

LDC: Consolidated pay Rs. 21,000/,- per month

Ward Boy: Consolidated pay Rs. 14,000/,- per month

Lab Assistant: Consolidated pay Rs. 14,000/,- per month

PEM/PTI cum Matron: Consolidated pay Rs. 17, 000/- per month

Horse Riding Instructor: Consolidated pay Rs. 25000/- per month

Selection procedure for TGT (computer Sc), Counselor, Band Master, Lab assistant Assistant & Horse Riding lnstructor: Written Test, Demonstration and lnterview. Selection procedure for LDC, Ward Boy, PEM/ PTI Cum Matron, Nursing Sister: Written Test, Skill, Proficiency Test and lnterview.

The candidate should pay an amount of Rs 1000 for the post of TGT (Computer Sc), School Counselor, Band Master, Horse Riding lnstructor and LDC and Rs. 500/- for, Ward Boys, Lab Assistant, Nursing Sister (Female) & PEM/PTI Cum Matron in the form Demand Draft of Rs. 1000/- / Rs. 500/- (non-refundable) drawn in favour of "Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara" payable at State Bank of India, Mornai (Code No. 9148).

