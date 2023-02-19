Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for TGT, School Counselor, LDC and other posts, salary offered Rs 35000

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Goalpara at sainikschoolgoalpara.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Apply for TGT, School Counselor, LDC and other posts, salary offered Rs 35000
File photo

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications for 12 TGT, School Counselor, LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Sainik School Goalpara at sainikschoolgoalpara.org. The last date to submit the application form is till February 28, 2023.

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • TGT (Computer Science): 1 post
  • School Counselor: 1 post
  • Nursing Sister: 1 post
  • Band Master: 1 post
  • LDC: 2 posts
  • Ward Boy: 2 posts
  • Lab Assistant: 2 posts
  • PEM/PTI cum Matron: 1 post
  • Horse Riding Instructor: 1 post

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: notification

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023: Salary: 

  • TGT (Computer Science): Consolidated pay Rs. 30000/- per month
  • School Counselor:  Consolidated pay Rs. 35000/- per month
  • Nursing Sister:  Consolidated pay Rs. 20000/- per month
  • Band Master: Consolidated pay Rs. 25000/- per month
  • LDC: Consolidated pay Rs. 21,000/,- per month
  • Ward Boy: Consolidated pay Rs. 14,000/,- per month
  • Lab Assistant: Consolidated pay Rs. 14,000/,- per month
  • PEM/PTI cum Matron: Consolidated pay Rs. 17, 000/- per month
  • Horse Riding Instructor: Consolidated pay Rs. 25000/- per month

Selection procedure for TGT (computer Sc), Counselor, Band Master, Lab assistant Assistant & Horse Riding lnstructor: Written Test, Demonstration and lnterview. Selection procedure for LDC, Ward Boy, PEM/ PTI Cum Matron, Nursing Sister: Written Test, Skill, Proficiency Test and lnterview.

The candidate should pay an amount of Rs 1000 for the post of TGT (Computer Sc), School Counselor, Band Master, Horse Riding lnstructor and LDC and Rs. 500/- for, Ward Boys, Lab Assistant, Nursing Sister (Female) & PEM/PTI Cum Matron in the form Demand Draft of Rs. 1000/- / Rs. 500/- (non-refundable) drawn in favour of "Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara" payable at State Bank of India, Mornai (Code No. 9148).

READ: Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Chief Digital Officer, other posts, check eligibility

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to download CBSE CTET result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.