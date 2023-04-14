Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SAIL recruitment 2023: Only one day left to apply for Executive, Non Executive posts, check details here

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at sailcareers.com. The last date to apply is April 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

SAIL recruitment 2023: Only one day left to apply for Executive, Non Executive posts, check details here
File photo

Only one day left for Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) recruitment process to be concluded for Executive and Non-Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at sailcareers.com. The last date to apply is April 15.

SAIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

Consultants: 10 vacancies 
Medical Officers (MO): 10 vacancies 
Medical Officers (OHS): 3 vacancies 
Management Trainee – Tech: 3 vacancies  
Assistant Manager (Safety): 4 vacancies 

Non-Executive cader: 

Operator cum Technician Trainee: 87 vacancies 
Mining Foreman 9 vacancies 
Surveyor: 6 vacancies
Mining Mate: 20 vacancies
Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 34 vacancies
Mining Sirdar: 50 vacancies
Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 8 vacancies

Important dates:

Commencement of online registration of application: March 25, 2023
Closure of registration of application: April 15, 2023
Closure for editing application details: April 15, 2023
Last date for printing your application: April 30, 2023
Online Fee Payment: March 25, 2023 to April 15, 2023

Recruitment Notification

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi Kapoor to Masaba Gupta, celebs who stun at Mumbai show, see pics
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.