SAIL Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for Manager posts, salary up to Rs 2,20,000

Candidates will be considered for regular employment in E-3 grade in the Scale of Pay of Rs.80,000–3%–2,20,000/-.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

File photo

Steel Authority of India Limited to conclude the recruitment process of Manager posts today (April 24). Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 24, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organisation.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Manager (Coal, Coke and Chemical: 1 post
Manager (Civil & Structural): 2 posts
Manager (Electrical): 2 posts
Manager (Mechanical): 2 posts
Manager (Technology- Iron & Sinter/ Steel/ Rolling Mills): 2 posts

Pay scale: Candidates selected for the above posts shall be considered for regular employment in E-3 grade in the Scale of Pay of Rs.80,000–3%–2,20,000/-.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Detailed Eligibility Criteria is available on the official Notification 

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The selection is based on a written test or interview or both. The same shall be intimated to the eligible candidates through admit card/ call letter, email/SMS, and SAIL website. If a written test will be done, the call letter will be available in SAIL website for downloading.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 700 and the processing charges is Rs 200.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates 
Commencement of receiving application: March 23, 2023.
Closing Date of receipt of application: April, 24, 2023.

How to apply: The candidate must have a valid e-mail Id and mobile number while applying and should keep the same active till the completion of the recruitment process to receive important messages on behalf of SAIL-CET. The application format can also be downloaded from the website sail.co.in at the link “Careers” or sailcareers.com.

