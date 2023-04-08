SAIL recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for Executive and Non Executive posts, check details here

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to conclude the recruitment process soon for Executive and Non-Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at sailcareers.com. The last date to apply is April 15.
SAIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details:
Consultants: 10 vacancies
Medical Officers (MO): 10 vacancies
Medical Officers (OHS): 3 vacancies
Management Trainee – Tech: 3 vacancies
Assistant Manager (Safety): 4 vacancies
Non-Executive cader:
Operator cum Technician Trainee: 87 vacancies
Mining Foreman 9 vacancies
Surveyor: 6 vacancies
Mining Mate: 20 vacancies
Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 34 vacancies
Mining Sirdar: 50 vacancies
Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 8 vacancies
Important dates:
Commencement of online registration of application: March 25, 2023
Closure of registration of application: April 15, 2023
Closure for editing application details: April 15, 2023
Last date for printing your application: April 30, 2023
Online Fee Payment: March 25, 2023 to April 15, 2023