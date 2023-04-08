Search icon
SAIL recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for Executive and Non Executive posts, check details here

SAIL recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website at sailcareers.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to conclude the recruitment process soon for Executive and Non-Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at sailcareers.com. The last date to apply is April 15.

SAIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

Consultants: 10 vacancies 
Medical Officers (MO): 10 vacancies 
Medical Officers (OHS): 3 vacancies 
Management Trainee – Tech: 3 vacancies  
Assistant Manager (Safety): 4 vacancies 

Non-Executive cader: 

Operator cum Technician Trainee: 87 vacancies 
Mining Foreman 9 vacancies 
Surveyor: 6 vacancies
Mining Mate: 20 vacancies
Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 34 vacancies
Mining Sirdar: 50 vacancies
Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 8 vacancies

Important dates:

Commencement of online registration of application: March 25, 2023
Closure of registration of application: April 15, 2023
Closure for editing application details: April 15, 2023
Last date for printing your application: April 30, 2023
Online Fee Payment: March 25, 2023 to April 15, 2023

