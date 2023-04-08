SAIL recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for Executive and Non Executive posts, check details here

File photo

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to conclude the recruitment process soon for Executive and Non-Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at sailcareers.com. The last date to apply is April 15.

SAIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Consultants: 10 vacancies

Medical Officers (MO): 10 vacancies

Medical Officers (OHS): 3 vacancies

Management Trainee – Tech: 3 vacancies

Assistant Manager (Safety): 4 vacancies

Non-Executive cader:

Operator cum Technician Trainee: 87 vacancies

Mining Foreman 9 vacancies

Surveyor: 6 vacancies

Mining Mate: 20 vacancies

Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 34 vacancies

Mining Sirdar: 50 vacancies

Attendant cum Technician Trainee: 8 vacancies

Important dates:

Commencement of online registration of application: March 25, 2023

Closure of registration of application: April 15, 2023

Closure for editing application details: April 15, 2023

Last date for printing your application: April 30, 2023

Online Fee Payment: March 25, 2023 to April 15, 2023

Recruitment Notification