SAIL Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 10 Manager posts, check pay scale here

Steel Authority of India Limited is inviting applications for Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 24, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organisation.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Manager (Coal, Coke and Chemical: 1 post

Manager (Civil & Structural): 2 posts

Manager (Electrical): 2 posts

Manager (Mechanical): 2 posts

Manager (Technology- Iron & Sinter/ Steel/ Rolling Mills): 2 posts

Pay scale: Candidates selected for the above posts shall be considered for regular employment in E-3 grade in the Scale of Pay of Rs.80,000–3%–2,20,000/-.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Detailed Eligibility Criteria is available on the official Notification

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The selection is based on a written test or interview or both. The same shall be intimated to the eligible candidates through admit card/ call letter, email/SMS and SAIL website. If written test will be done, the call letter will be available in SAIL website for downloading.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fees is Rs 700 and processing charges is Rs 200.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of receiving application: March 23, 2023.

Closing Date of receipt of application: April, 24, 2023.

How to apply: The candidate must have a valid e-mail Id and mobile number while applying and should keep the same active till the completion of the recruitment process to receive important messages on behalf of SAIL-CET. The application format can also be downloaded from the website sail.co.in at the link “Careers” or sailcareers.com.