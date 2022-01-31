SAIL Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for 14 posts in February – Know pay scale, eligibility

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is inviting applications for 14 Super Specialists, GDMOs and other posts. Eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-Interview scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 2022. Interested candidates can go through the official notification on sail.co.in.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Details

Super Specialist (Cardiology): 01 post

Pay Scale: 2,00,000/- (Per Month)

Specialists (General Medicine): 03 posts

Pay Scale: For PG Diploma: 90,000/- (Per Month)

Pay Scale: For PG Degree: 1,20,000/- (Per Month)

Orthopaedics: 01 post

Critical Care Medicine (Intensivist): 02 posts

Transfusion Medicine: 01 post

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs): 06 posts

Pay Scale: 70,000 – 77,000/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria:

Super Specialist (Cardiology): Candidate must have done MBBS with DM/Mch in Cardiology.

Specialists (General Medicine): Candidate must have done MBBS with PG Diploma/PG Degree in the relevant speciality.

Orthopaedics: Candidate must have done MBBS with PG Diploma/PG Degree in the relevant speciality.

Critical Care Medicine (Intensivist): Candidate must have an MD/DNB General Medicine with 01-year of experience in critical care medicine OR MD/DNB Anaesthesia & Respiratory Medicine OR Indian Diploma in Critical Care Medicine (IDCCM) OR Indian Fellowship in Critical Care Medicine (IFCCM).

Transfusion Medicine: Candidate must have a Post Graduate degree MD/DNB in Transfusion Medicine OR MD in Immuno-Haematology and Blood Transfusion OR DNB in Immuno-Haematology and Blood Transfusion OR MD in Pathology with 02 years of experience in blood banking or transfusion medicine.

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs): The candidate must have done MBBS.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may appear for Interview with all relevant documents.

Date of Walk-in-Interview: February 07, 2022, at 10:00 AM

Selection Process: Selection will be based on interview.

Venue of Interview: Human Resource Development Centre, (Near BSP Main Gate), Bhilai Steel Plant, Bhilai-490001 (Chhattisgarh).

Notification: SAIL recruitment notification 2022