SAIL Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 333 Executive, Non-Executive posts at sail.co.in, check salary

Steel Authority of India LTD (SAIL) to conclude the recruitment process for 333 Executive and Non-Executive posts today (September 30, 2022). Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sailcareers.com.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: ​Vacancy Details

Executives: 8 Posts

(Assistant Manager posts)

Non Executives: 325 Posts

(Operator-cumTechnician, Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Mining Mate, Fire Operator, Fireman-cum-Fire

Engine Driver, Attendant-cumTechnician posts)

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Manager posts: B.E./B.Tech. (full-time) in any branch from Govt. a recognised University / Institution and having practical experience of working in a factory for a period not less than 02 (two) years after acquiring a Degree in Engineering.

ii) Possess PG Degree or Diploma in Industrial Safety

recognized by State Government.

iii) Has adequate knowledge of Odia language.

For Executive and Non-executive posts, the minimum age to apply is 18 years and the maximum is 28-30 years.

How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SAIL’s website sail.co.in at the “Careers” page or sailcareers.com.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Visit the official website of SAIL – sail.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Careers option on the top

Click on the 'Rourkela Steel Plant- Recruitment of Various technical posts in Rourkela Steel Plant' link

Now login in with the required details

Register and fill in the form with proper credentials

Take a printout for future reference

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Detailed Notification