SAIL Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for 333 Executive, Non-Executive posts at sail.co.in, details here

Steel Authority of India LTD (SAIL) to conclude the recruitment process for 333 Executive and Non-Executive posts. The last date to apply is September 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sailcareers.com.
SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Executives: 8 Posts
(Assistant Manager posts)
Non Executives: 325 Posts
(Operator-cumTechnician, Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Mining Mate, Fire Operator, Fireman-cum-Fire
Engine Driver, Attendant-cumTechnician posts)
SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Manager posts: B.E./B.Tech. (full-time) in any branch from Govt. a recognised University / Institution and having practical experience of working in a factory for a period not less than 02 (two) years after acquiring a Degree in Engineering.
ii) Possess PG Degree or Diploma in Industrial Safety
recognized by State Government.
iii) Has adequate knowledge of Odia language.
For Executive and Non-executive posts, the minimum age to apply is 18 years and the maximum is 28-30 years.
How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SAIL’s website sail.co.in at the “Careers” page or sailcareers.com.
SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply