SAIL Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for 333 Executive, Non-Executive posts at sail.co.in, details here

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sailcareers.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

File photo

Steel Authority of India LTD (SAIL) to conclude the recruitment process for 333 Executive and Non-Executive posts. The last date to apply is September 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sailcareers.com. 

SAIL Recruitment 2022: ​Vacancy Details

Executives: 8 Posts
(Assistant Manager posts)
Non Executives: 325 Posts
(Operator-cumTechnician, Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Mining Mate, Fire Operator, Fireman-cum-Fire
Engine Driver, Attendant-cumTechnician posts)

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria: 

Assistant Manager posts: B.E./B.Tech. (full-time) in any branch from Govt. a recognised University / Institution and having practical experience of working in a factory for a period not less than 02 (two) years after acquiring a Degree in Engineering.
ii) Possess PG Degree or Diploma in Industrial Safety
recognized by State Government.
iii) Has adequate knowledge of Odia language. 

For Executive and Non-executive posts, the minimum age to apply is 18 years and the maximum is 28-30 years.

How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SAIL’s website sail.co.in at the “Careers” page or sailcareers.com. 

SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of SAIL – sail.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Careers option on the top 
  • Click on the 'Rourkela Steel Plant- Recruitment of Various technical posts in Rourkela Steel Plant' link
  • Now login in with the required details
  • Register and fill in the form with proper credentials
  • Take a printout for future reference

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Detailed Notification 

