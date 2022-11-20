Search icon
SAIL Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 245 Management Trainee posts at sail.com, know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.com till November 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is inviting applications for Management Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SAIL at sail.com. The last date to apply is November 23. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 245 posts in the organisation.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Mechanical Engineering: 65 posts
  • Metallurgical Engineering: 52 posts
  • Electrical Engineering: 59 posts
  • Chemical Engineering: 14 posts
  • Civil Engineering: 16 posts
  • Mining Engineering: 26 posts
  • Instrumentation Engineering: 13 posts

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility: Candidate must have a Degree in Engineering with 65% marks( average of all the semesters irrespective of the weightage given to any particular year by the Institute/ University) in any of the seven engineering disciplines of Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, Instrumentation, and Mining.

Selection process: “SAIL will be recruiting Management Trainees (Technical) in the seven engineering disciplines as mentioned above by utilisation of GATE 2022 Scores, “reads the official notification. Check the detailed notification shared below.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of the SAIL i.e. sail.co.in.
  • Look for the registration link.
  • Register yourself on the portal.
  • Complete the application process and upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the application form
  • Take a printout of it for future reference.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Notification

