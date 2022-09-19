Search icon
SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 333 Executive, Non-Exec posts at sail.co.in, know salary and eligibility

SAIL Recruitment 2022: The candidates who wish to apply can register and fill in the forms on sailcareers.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

Steel Authority of India LTD (SAIL) is inviting applications for 333 Executive and Non-Executive posts. The last date to apply is September 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sailcareers.com. 

SAIL Recruitment 2022: ​Vacancy Details

Executives: 8 Posts
(Assistant Manager posts)
Non Executives: 325 Posts
(Operator-cumTechnician, Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Mining Mate, Fire Operator, Fireman-cum-Fire
Engine Driver, Attendant-cumTechnician posts)

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria: 

Assistant Manager posts: B.E./B.Tech. (full-time) in any branch from Govt. a recognised University / Institution and having practical experience of working in a factory for a period not less than 02 (two) years after acquiring Degree in Engineering.
ii) Possess PG Degree or Diploma in Industrial Safety
recognized by State Government.
iii) Has adequate knowledge of Odia language. 

Detailed Notification is available here.

For Executive and Non-executive posts, the minimum age to apply is 18 years and the maximum is 28-30 years.

How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SAIL’s website sail.co.in at the “Careers” page or sailcareers.com. 

SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

  • Visit the official website of SAIL – sail.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Careers option on the top 
  • Click on the 'Rourkela Steel Plant- Recruitment of Various technical posts in Rourkela Steel Plant' link
  • Now login in with the required details
  • Register and fill in the form with proper credentials
  • Take a printout for future reference

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Notification

