SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 333 Executive, Non-Exec posts at sail.co.in, know salary and eligibility

Steel Authority of India LTD (SAIL) is inviting applications for 333 Executive and Non-Executive posts. The last date to apply is September 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sailcareers.com.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: ​Vacancy Details

Executives: 8 Posts

(Assistant Manager posts)

Non Executives: 325 Posts

(Operator-cumTechnician, Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Mining Mate, Fire Operator, Fireman-cum-Fire

Engine Driver, Attendant-cumTechnician posts)

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Manager posts: B.E./B.Tech. (full-time) in any branch from Govt. a recognised University / Institution and having practical experience of working in a factory for a period not less than 02 (two) years after acquiring Degree in Engineering.

ii) Possess PG Degree or Diploma in Industrial Safety

recognized by State Government.

iii) Has adequate knowledge of Odia language.

Detailed Notification is available here.

For Executive and Non-executive posts, the minimum age to apply is 18 years and the maximum is 28-30 years.

How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SAIL’s website sail.co.in at the “Careers” page or sailcareers.com.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Visit the official website of SAIL – sail.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Careers option on the top

Click on the 'Rourkela Steel Plant- Recruitment of Various technical posts in Rourkela Steel Plant' link

Now login in with the required details

Register and fill in the form with proper credentials

Take a printout for future reference

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Notification