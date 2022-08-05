SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 posts at sailcareers.com before THIS date, know salary, selection process

SAIL Recruitment 2022

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for 200 Trainees posts for Training programmes of one year duration at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela. The last date to apply is August 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sailcareers.com.

SAIL Trainees Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Medical Attendant Training

No. of vacancy: 100

Stipend: 7000/- (Per Month)

Post: Critical Care Nursing Training

No. of vacancy: 20

Stipend: 17000/- (Per Month)

Post: Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)

No. of vacancy: 40

Stipend: 15000/- (Per Month)

Post: Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training

No. of vacancy: 06

Stipend: 9000/- (Per Month)

Post: Medical Lab. Technician Training

No. of vacancy: 10

Stipend: 9000/- (Per Month)

Post: Hospital Administration Training

No. of vacancy: 10

Stipend: 15000/- (Per Month)

Post: OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training

No. of vacancy: 05

Stipend: 9000/- (Per Month)

Post: Advanced Physiotherapy Training

No. of vacancy: 03

Stipend: 10000/- (Per Month)

Post: Radiographer Training

No. of vacancy: 03

Stipend: 9000/- (Per Month)

Post: Pharmacist Training

No. of vacancy: 03

Stipend: 9000/- (Per Month)

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SAIL website sailcareers.com.

Starting date for online application submission: August 05, 2022

Last date for online application submission: August 20, 2022

SAIL Trainees Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online /Offline Interview.