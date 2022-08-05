Search icon
SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 posts at sailcareers.com before THIS date, know salary, selection process

The last date to apply is August 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sailcareers.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for 200 Trainees posts for Training programmes of one year duration at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela. The last date to apply is August 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sailcareers.com.
 
SAIL Trainees Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Medical Attendant Training
No. of vacancy: 100
Stipend: 7000/- (Per Month)
 
Post: Critical Care Nursing Training
No. of vacancy: 20
Stipend: 17000/- (Per Month)
 
Post: Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT)
No. of vacancy: 40
Stipend: 15000/- (Per Month)
 
Post: Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training
No. of vacancy: 06
Stipend: 9000/- (Per Month)
 
Post: Medical Lab. Technician Training
No. of vacancy: 10
Stipend: 9000/- (Per Month)
 
Post: Hospital Administration Training
No. of vacancy: 10
Stipend: 15000/- (Per Month)
 
Post: OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training
No. of vacancy: 05
Stipend: 9000/- (Per Month)
 
Post: Advanced Physiotherapy Training
No. of vacancy: 03
Stipend: 10000/- (Per Month)
 
Post: Radiographer Training
No. of vacancy: 03
Stipend: 9000/- (Per Month)
 
Post: Pharmacist Training
No. of vacancy: 03
Stipend: 9000/- (Per Month)
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SAIL website sailcareers.com.
 
Starting date for online application submission: August 05, 2022
Last date for online application submission: August 20, 2022
 
SAIL Trainees Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online /Offline Interview.
 
