RTU 2019: Results released, check @rtu.ac.in.

Rajasthan Technical University(RTU) released the results for B.Tech courses, MBA and MCA on the official website

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 04:32 PM IST

Rajasthan Technical University(RTU) released the results for B.Tech courses, MBA and MCA on the official website. Candidates can check their results on the official website- rtu.ac.in.

The University has released the results for the sixth semester back, main, reback exams. It also released the results for MBA 1st sem back exam after revaluation and MCA 1st sem back exam after revaluation.

Steps to check the results for Rajasthan Technical University(RTU):

Step 1. Log on to the official website- rtu.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link which says 'RTU Result'

Step 3. Enter the class.

Step 4. Enter the roll no.

Step 5. Enter the name.

Step 6. Enter the mother's name.

Step 7. Enter Captcha.

Step 8. Click on ' Show result'

Step 9. The result will be displayed on the screen.

About Rajasthan Technical University:

Rajasthan Technical University was established in 2006 in Kota, Rajasthan to enhance technical education.

The University is located on Rawatbhata road, 14 Kms from the Kota Railway station.

 "The University currently affiliates about 112 Engineering Colleges,05 B.Arch, 27 MCA Colleges, 60 MBA Colleges, 48 M.Tech Colleges,01 M.Arch, and 2 Hotel Management and Catering Institute.", University's official website stated. 

 

 

 

 

