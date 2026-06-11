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RSSB REET Mains Result 2026: Result for Level 1 announced at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, get direct link, steps to download here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the REET Primary Teacher Result 2026 for Level 1 today, June 11 at its official website. Candidates can check subject-wise scorecard from the official portal, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

RSSB REET Mains Result 2026: Result for Level 1 announced at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, get direct link, steps to download here
RSSB REET Mains Result 2026 for Level 1 declared at official website
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The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the REET Primary Teacher Result 2026 for Level 1 today, June 11 at its official website. Candidates who appeared for the vacancies for teaching in primary classes can check the scorecard and download the result and merit lists from the official portal, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB Chairman Alok Raj shared the information regarding the result on X and said that the Board had approved the Pre-DV result of Teacher Recruitment Level 1 and the preliminary answer keys for the Lab Assistant examination. Meanwhile, he also congratulated all candidates who cleared Level 1.

Direct Link: REET Level 1 Result PDF 2026

What is in Result PDF?

The REET Level 1 result includes a set of PDFs and is not a single scorecard for students, they include:

-Roll Number-wise Merit List: A single PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates selected for Document Verification (DV).

-Subject-wise Cut-off Marks: Category-wise (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, etc.) minimum qualifying scores.

-TSP & NTSP Merit Lists: Separate PDFs are provided for Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and Non-TSP area candidates.

-Qualified Candidates Count: A list of the total number of candidates who have successfully cleared the examination is also provided.

How to download REET Primary Teacher Result 2026?

Step 1. Visit the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the "Results" or "Latest Updates" tab visible on the homepage.

Step 3. Find and click the link labeled "REET Level 1 (Primary Teacher) Result 2026" or "Direct Link to Download Merit List."

Step 4. The result PDF will open in a new window. It contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates (not individual scores).

Step 5. Use the Ctrl + F (Find) function to search number appears, you have qualified for the next stage.

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