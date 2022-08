Rajasthan State Open School Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Rajasthan State Open School declared the RSOS 10th, and 12th result 2022 at the official website-- rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, education.rajasthan.gov.in. As many as 1.25 lakh students had appeared for the RSOS Class 10, 12 exams 2022 out of which 65,000 candidates were for Class 10 and 60,000 for Class 12.

RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website- education.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the RSOS 10th, 12th result link

Enter roll number, registration number

RSOS 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Download 10th, and 12th exam scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

Read: DHSE Kerala 12th Improvement Result 2022 DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in: How to download