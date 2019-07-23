RSMSSB Women Supervisor Exam 2018: Result, Cut Off marks and Final Answer Key released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

All the candidates who appeared for the written examination held on January 6 can check their result/cut off marks and final answer key from the official website after following the steps given below.

The Final Answer Key and the Result/Cut Off marks for the Supervisor (Women) Anganwari Exam 2018, also known as the RSMSSB Mahila Supervisor (Paryavekshak) Exam 2018 have been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Service Education Board (RSMSSB) on their official website -- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

All the candidates who appeared for the written examination held on January 6 can check their result/cut off marks and final answer key from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to check the Final Answer Key for RSMSSB Women Supervisor Exam 2018:

Step 1. Log-in to the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Service Education Board -- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. From the homepage, click on the option 'Skip to main content'.

Step 3. From the options on the top, hover over the 'Candidate Corner' option until the 'Answer Key' sub-section appears. Click on it.

Step 4. Select the relevant option for the exam you want to download the Answer Key of Master Question Paper for.

Step 5. A copy of the pdf for the answer key will download on your computer. Save it and take a print-out of the same for future reference.

The Board has also released the Result and Cut Off marks for the exam, which determines the candidate's selection. Follow the steps below to download the result for RSMSSB Women Supervisor Exam.

Steps to check the Result for RSMSSB Women Supervisor Exam 2018:

Step 1. Log-in to the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Service Education Board -- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. From the homepage, click on the option 'Skip to main content'.

Step 3. From the options on the top, hover over the 'Candidate Corner' option until the 'Result' sub-section appears. Click on it.

Step 4. Select the relevant option for the exam you want to download the result for

Step 5. A copy of the pdf for the result will download on your computer. Save it and take a print-out of the same for future reference.

Following the same steps, a candidate can download results of the examination for the recruitment to the posts of Lab Assistant and Agriculture Supervisor, in addition to Women Supervisor (Anganwadi Worker).