RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 629 Firemen posts, apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in - Details here

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) is inviting applications for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts in Non-TSP and TSP Area. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 16, 2021.

RSMSSB Firemen Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Fireman

No. of Vacancy: 600

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix L-4

Post: Assistant Fire Officer (AFO)

No. of Vacancy: 29

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix L-8

RSMSSB Firemen Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Fireman: Candidate must have done class 12th and 06 Month Certificate in Basic Elementary Firemen Training.

AFO: Candidate must have done Graduation from recognised University and Sub-Officer Course form national Fire Service College Nagpur OR Equivalent Degree.

Application Fee:

For Gen/ UR and EWS: 450 /-

For OBC Non-Creamy layer: 350 /-

For SC/ ST/ PH: 250/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates can apply through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in OR sso.rajasthan.gov.in from August 18, 2021 to September 16, 2021.

Starting Date for online application submission: August 18, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: September 16, 2021

Last Date for payment of Fee: September 16, 2021

Exam Date: Month of December 2021

RSMSSB Firemen Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on written exam.

RSMSSB Firemen Recruitment 2021 Notification: https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Full_Adver_AsstFireOfficer_Fireman.pdf