RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced, check details of vacancy, eligibility

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for the posts of Physical Education Teachers (PTI). A total of 5546 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registrations for the same will open from June 23, 2022.

Out of the total, 4899 vacancies are for Non-TSP Regions and 647 vacancies for TSP Regions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website - www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 22, 2022.

Candidates are also required to pay Rs 450 as an application fee. Notably, fee relaxation is given for reserved categories. Applicants will be called for a selection exam on September 25, 2022. Selected candidates will be paid under Matrix Level - 10.

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

PTI (Non-TSP) - 4,899

PTI (TSP) - 647

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification, eligibility criteria

The candidates should be 12th Passed

The candidates should have C.P.Ed/ D.P.Ed/ B.P.Ed

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

It is important to note that the last date to apply is July 22, 2022, at www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB

Step 2: Click on 'Apply Online'

Step 3: Complete the 'One Time Registration' process by providing your necessary details.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Now, submit your application.

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

18 to 40 years of age