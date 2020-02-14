RSMSSB invites application for more than 1000 posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know all details

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineer Posts in various trades.

The notification for 1,052 posts has been released on the official portal of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Interested candidates can apply for these posts from March 4, 2020, to April 2, 2020.

The selection for RSMSSB JE Posts will be done on the basis of Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2020.

Sperate vacancies have been released for Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) and non-TSP areas in the notification.

Candidates who will pass the RSMSSB JE recruitment process will work for various departments in Rajasthan like PWD, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department, and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Important dates

Notification on: February 13, 2020

Application process begins on March 4, 2020

Application process ends on: April 2, 2020

Educational Qualification

Graduate or Diploma in relevant engineering field

Age Limit

18 to 40 Years