RSMSSB CET 2023 Adit Card OUT: Date, time, how to download

The admit card for Common Eligibility Test 2023 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates who applied to appear for the RSMSSB CET 2023 can now download their admit card from the official website-- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first session will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon and the second session will be held between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

RSMSSB CET admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Next, click on “COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (GRADUATE LEVEL)-2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your Application No, and date of birth and submit

The RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card will appear on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

It is advised that all the aspirants try to reach the exam centre one and a half hours early. The entry gates will close an hour before the exam. No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam centre once the gates are closed.

The RSMSSB CET 2023 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2996 vacancies in various posts including Supervisor, Junior Accountant, Patwari, and Platoon Commander.