RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2399 posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is inviting applications for 2399 Forester and Forest Guard posts. The last date to apply is March 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Forester

No. of Vacancy: 99

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix L-8

Post: Forest Guard

No. of Vacancy: 2300

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix L-4

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Forester: Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate Exam and Knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani Culture.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Forest Guard: Candidate must have done 10th High School Exam passed and Knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani Culture.

Age Limit: 18 to 24 years

Application Fee: Pay the fee through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ E Mitra Kiosk.

For Gen/ UR: 450/-

For OBC Non-Creamy layer/EWS: 350/-

For SC/ ST/ PH: 250/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the Official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in OR sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: March 14, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: March 29, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: March 29, 2022

Date of Written Exam: October 2022

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Physical Test.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in