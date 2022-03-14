RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2399 posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is inviting applications for 2399 Forester and Forest Guard posts. The last date to apply is March 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Forester
No. of Vacancy: 99
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix L-8
Post: Forest Guard
No. of Vacancy: 2300
Pay Scale: Pay Matrix L-4
RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Forester: Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate Exam and Knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani Culture.
Age Limit: 18 to 40 years
Forest Guard: Candidate must have done 10th High School Exam passed and Knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani Culture.
Age Limit: 18 to 24 years
Application Fee: Pay the fee through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ E Mitra Kiosk.
For Gen/ UR: 450/-
For OBC Non-Creamy layer/EWS: 350/-
For SC/ ST/ PH: 250/-
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the Official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in OR sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Important Dates:
Starting Date for Online Application Submission: March 14, 2022
Last Date for Online Application Submission: March 29, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: March 29, 2022
Date of Written Exam: October 2022
RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Physical Test.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in