RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – Check pay scale, eligibility

RSMSSB is inviting applications for 76 Assistant Public Relation Officers (APRO) in Non-TSP and TSP Area. The last date to apply is February 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Assistant Public Relation Officer Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Public Relation Officer (APRO)

Non-TSP: 69 posts

TSP Area: 07 posts

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix L-10

RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Graduate Degree from a recognised University and With 3 Year Experience in Journalism OR a Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi or English with Diploma in Journalism.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ E Mitra Kiosk.

For Gen/ UR and EWS: 450 /-

For OBC Non-Creamy layer: 350 /-

For SC/ ST/ PH: 250/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply through RSMSSB official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in OR sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Starting date for online Application Submission: January 31, 2022

Last date for online Application Submission: February 14, 2022

Last Date for payment of Fee: February 14, 2022

RSMSSB APRO Exam Date: April 24, 2022

RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.