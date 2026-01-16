RSMSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct link for RSSB merit list PDF here

Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani-starrer sex comedy
RSMSSB 4th Grade Result: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSMSSB 4th Grade Result 2025-26 on its official website. About 21.17 lakh students (85.9 per cent) took the exam out of the 24.76 lakh applications that were received for this recruitment. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now see their scores. This result is crucial as it decides who will move forward in the process to fill more than 53,000 government jobs across the state.
The written exam took place from September 19 to 21, 2025, with two shifts each day at about 1,300 centers in 38 districts. The result shows the marks scored, whether the candidate has passed, and if they are eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process.
Go to the official RSMSSB website -- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Look for the “Result” section and click on it.
Find the link that says “4th Grade Merit List of Qualified Candidates” and click on it.
Search for your roll number on the list.
Your RSMSSB 4th Grade Result 2025 will show on the screen—download it for your reference.
Get direct link HERE
The positions are under the Rajasthan Class IV Recruitment 2026 campaign. Of these, 5,550 positions are reserved for TSP areas, and 48,199 positions are allocated for non-TSP areas.