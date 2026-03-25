RSKMP Board 5th 8th Result 2026: MPBSE Class 5, 8 results announced at rskmp.in, know how to check

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EDUCATION
RSKMP has announced the MP Class 5 and 8 Results 2026 on its official website. Over 10 lakh students can check scores using roll details.
The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) on March 25 declared the Class 5 and Class 8 exam results. Students who appeared for the 2026 examinations will be able to access the Class 5 and Class 8 results through the official website, rskmp.in.