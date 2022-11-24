Search icon
RSCIT October 2022 Result released at rkcl.vmou.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download scores

The passing criteria for the RSCIT result are 40 percent which means students will have to score 28 marks out of a total of 70 marks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, VMOU has released the RSCIT Result 2022 for the October exam. The RSCIT Exam or Rajasthan State Certificate In Information Technology exam was held on October 16, 2022, and the result is available now at the official website - www.rkcl.vmou.ac.in. 

RSCIT 2022 October Result: Steps to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check it by visiting the official website - www.rkcl.vmou.ac.in. 

Step 1: Visit the official website www.rkcl.vmou.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the Results tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 'RSCIT October 2022 exam' link under the Results tab

Step 4: A new window would open with the exam date and View the Result

Step 5: Click on View Result against the 16th October Exam Date

Step 6: Select the district or search by name and roll number. 

Step 7: Enter your name and date of birth or your roll number and submit to view your result

RSCIT October 2022 Result Direct Link 

For the unversed, RSCIT is held by VMOU on behalf of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited, RKCL. The result was declared on November 21 and the link was made active today.

