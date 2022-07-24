RSS-affiliated teachers' body asked Education Ministry to look after 'misgovernance' in DU colleges

Photo: PTI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers' Front, NDTF has requested the Ministry of Education to supervise and prevent 'misgovernance' in Delhi University colleges maintained by the Delhi government and some private trusts.

In a note submitted to two BJP MPs, the NDTF also suggested that Delhi University take over the 12 colleges largely funded by the Delhi government if it failed to release full funds to these colleges.

An NDTF delegation led by its president A K Bhagi held a meeting with MPs Pravesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari. Bhagi is also the president of the Delhi University Teachers Association.

"We have submitted a note to two Delhi MPs Pravesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari. NDTF is trying to convince all seven Delhi MPs about the crisis in the coming days and pressing for the taking over of these colleges by DU and funding by UGC (University Grant Commission)," he said.

In the note, the NDTF said the funds of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges are unduly cut and delayed by the Delhi government, which has resulted in an "inordinate delay in the dispersal of salaries to the staff in last four years on most occasions".

It alleged that the Delhi government had been using different excuses at different times, "starting from GB nomination to graft charges and now linking student fund fees with the salaries of staff", for not releasing full funds.

"Most colleges are now being subject to harassment through a special audit by a private agency," it added.

The NDTF claimed that the track record of Delhi University-maintained colleges has always been better in comparison to the other three categories of colleges maintained by the Delhi government, trust-funded and Delhi government funded until recently, which it claimed can be set right if the ministry sends necessary directions to the vice chancellor to follow university rules.

"Therefore, it is requested that MoE (education ministry) of GoI intervenes to save the academic atmosphere of these colleges," it said.

"UGC and the University of Delhi be directed to take necessary steps to stop misgovernance and recover the actual share of 5 per cent from the constituent colleges of the University of Delhi, maintained by different private trusts and the Delhi government, for the past several years," it added.

