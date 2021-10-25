RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2226 posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
Railway Recruitment Cell-West Central Railway (RRC-WCR) is inviting applications for 2226 Apprentice posts.
Railway Recruitment Cell-West Central Railway (RRC-WCR) is inviting applications for 2226 Apprentice posts for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act 1961. The last date to apply is November 10, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.
RRC Recruitment 2021 Important Dates:
Starting Date for online application submission: October 11, 2021
Last Date for online application submission: November 10, 2021
West Central Railway Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details
Post: Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 2226
Pay Scale: As Per Apprenticeship Rules
Division Wise Details
Divisional Railway Manager Office, Jabalpur Division: 570
Divisional Railway Manager Office, Bhopal Division: 648
Divisional Railway Manager Office, Kota Division: 663
Wagon Repair Shop Office, Kota Workshop: 160
Carriage Repair Wagon Shop Office, Bhopal Workshop: 165
WCR/HQ/Jabalpur: 20
Total: 2226
Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should possess 10th Class examination or its equivalent under 12th examination system with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National trade certificate in the notified trade issued by the NCVT/SCVT.
Age Limit: 15 to 24 years
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Wallets Etc.
For All Other Candidates: 100/-
For SC/ST/Women/PWD Candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the RRC West Central Railway website wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation and ITI examinations.
Notification: wcr.indianrailways.gov.in