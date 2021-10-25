RRC West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2226 posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Cell-West Central Railway (RRC-WCR) is inviting applications for 2226 Apprentice posts for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act 1961. The last date to apply is November 10, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

RRC Recruitment 2021 Important Dates:

Starting Date for online application submission: October 11, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: November 10, 2021

West Central Railway Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 2226

Pay Scale: As Per Apprenticeship Rules

Division Wise Details

Divisional Railway Manager Office, Jabalpur Division: 570

Divisional Railway Manager Office, Bhopal Division: 648

Divisional Railway Manager Office, Kota Division: 663

Wagon Repair Shop Office, Kota Workshop: 160

Carriage Repair Wagon Shop Office, Bhopal Workshop: 165

WCR/HQ/Jabalpur: 20

Total: 2226

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should possess 10th Class examination or its equivalent under 12th examination system with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National trade certificate in the notified trade issued by the NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Wallets Etc.

For All Other Candidates: 100/-

For SC/ST/Women/PWD Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the RRC West Central Railway website wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation and ITI examinations.

Notification: wcr.indianrailways.gov.in