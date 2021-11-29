South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for 520 posts, apply at rrcser.co.in – Details here

The South Eastern Railway (SER) is inviting applications for posts of the Goods Guard category against the General Departmental Competitive Exam (GDCE). Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SER, rrcser.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 520 vacancies. The last date to apply is December 23, 2021.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Goods Guard: 520 Posts

Salary: Rs 5200-2020 with GP Rs. 2800 Level 5 of 7th CPC

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidate selection will be made strictly as per merit in the CBT (Computer Based Test).

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Important dates:

Online application submission started: November 24, 2021.

Last date for submission of the online application: December 23, 2021.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates must note the age limit for the post is 42 years. However, there are certain age relaxations for reserved candidates.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: How to Apply